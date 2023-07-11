Manchester United are in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, with a whole host of Premier League clubs now competing for his signature, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are now closing in on a deal for Andre Onana, with getting a deal done for the Inter Milan goalkeeper seemingly Erik ten Hag's priority at the moment, and there have been reports that a final offer in excess of €50m (£43m) is to be expected.

A deal for Onana would deplete nearly half of United's transfer budget, which is estimated to be around £100m, unless they are able to sell players, while the deal for Mason Mount has already cost them £55m, so they may not have much left to spend.

Ten Hag is yet to sell any first-team players, with Zidane Iqbal the only player to leave who has not done so on a free transfer, and so the manager may now be tasked with shifting some players on before any arrivals can be expected.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could all leave before the transfer window slams shut, which would hopefully free up some funds for Man United to bring in some new additions to the squad.

Personal terms have been agreed with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, and the Dane is not the Red Devils' only attacking target, with a report from The Daily Mail detailing they are in the race for Bayer Leverkusen's left-footed winger Diaby.

There may be fierce competition for the Frenchman's signature, however, as Aston Villa, Arsenal and Newcastle have all made their interest clear, with the former becoming the latest club to make him a transfer target.

Leverkusen are set to hold out for £50m if they are to sanction the departure of the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

How many goals has Moussa Diaby scored?

The Paris-born winger scored 14 goals for Leverkusen in all competitions last season, while also recording 11 assists, in what was yet another impressive campaign for the winger, who has proven himself as one of the Bundesliga's top players.

Last season, the Leverkusen star averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.06 in the Bundesliga, the third-highest figure in the squad, having scored the highest number of goals, while also receiving three man-of-the-match awards.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace has been hailed by journalist Aaron Stokes, who praised him for his "electrifying" pace, ability with both feet, and fearlessness in possession of the ball last year.

Diaby could be a fantastic signing for almost any club in the world, however, there are question marks over whether he should be a priority for Man United, as you could argue that there are other positions that need strengthening first.

Ten Hag already has the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony to choose from in wide areas, and so the manager's main priority could be signing a new striker like Hojlund to compete with Anthony Martial, especially if funds are limited.