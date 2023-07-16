Manchester United have reportedly offered Atalanta at least three players in part exchange for Rasmus Hojlund in a “sensational” swap move.

Are Man United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a number of months now, and it has been reported that Erik ten Hag has had multiple video calls with the Denmark international over a transfer.

A new forward appears to be required ahead of Ten Hag’s second season in charge, with Anthony Martial the only senior centre-forward on the books at this moment in time. The Frenchman is reportedly one of 13 players who could leave Man United this summer, though, further highlighting the need for a new number nine.

Football Insider shared an update regarding Man United and Hojlund in the last 48 hours, claiming the Red Devils have proposed a “sensational” new swap move. It is believed that the club have offered the Serie A side at least three players in a part-exchange player-plus cash move, but Atalanta are holding out for a cash-only deal.

The report says that Hojlund has already agreed on personal terms and wants to make the move to Old Trafford. Atalanta value their player at £60m, with negotiations set to continue as United have made a new forward their next top priority after Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund contributed to 14 goals in 34 games for Atalanta last season, resulting in his Transfermarkt valuation increasing to a career-high €45m.

Still just 20 years of age, the forward ranks in the top 1% of forwards for progressive passes received and long pass completion and the top 16% for non-penalty expected goals, as per FBref, showing he can get into good areas, has an eye for a pass and knows where the back of the net is.

Former boss Christian Ilzer praised the forward’s "incredible maturity" and the fact that he is believed to be "similar to Erling Haaland", whereas Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini hailed Hojlund, picking up on the forward’s pace and describing his technical quality as “remarkable”.

“Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable.

"He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Something that could end up working in United’s favour is the player’s desire to move to Manchester, with Hojlund revealing earlier this year that he is a “huge” Red Devils supporter.

"Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.

"So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

It looks as if a move is proving complex, but with talks still ongoing, it appears as if it will be one to monitor over the coming weeks, with United seemingly extremely keen on getting their man.