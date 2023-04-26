Manchester United are keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar for a potential summer transfer swoop, according to a recent report from Foot Mercato.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United are planning a summer clear-out, with the Daily Mail reporting up to 13 players could leave the club, including Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial, meaning Erik ten Hag may need to bring in some new attacking options.

In a central role, the Red Devils have their sights set on the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund, while in wide areas, Dani Olmo could be brought in, and Ansu Fati is also being monitored.

Despite Jadon Sancho's struggles this season, United want to keep hold of the winger, with journalist Ben Jacobs recently claiming Ten Hag has set him a challenge to "get back to his best and live up to his price tag."

However, the 23-year-old could have to fight for his place in the starting XI next season, as Foot Mercato have reported Man United are keeping tabs on Neymar, ahead of a potential summer move.

PSG are planning to sell the £810k-per-week earner at the end of the season, in order to save on his astronomical wages, and the Red Devils could be interested in snapping him up, particularly if they are taken over by Qatari investors.

It may be difficult to tempt the Brazilian into a move to Old Trafford, however, as despite his current club's desires for him to leave, he envisages spending the rest of his career at the Parc des Princes.

Should Man United sign Neymar?

The 31-year-old is one of football's global superstars, having impressed at the very highest level for a number of years, and he has been in fantastic form this season, weighing in with 35 goal contributions in just 29 games.

Those numbers indicate the forward is still a top performer at the elite level, despite his age, as does the fact he ranks in the 99th percentile for six stats in the past year, including assists and shot-creating actions per 90.

However, the main issue about signing the "sensational" former Barcelona man is his huge wages, as bringing him in could limit Man United's ability to compete for other players, in positions they are more in need of strengthening.

Marcus Rashford has been fantastic on the left-wing this season, having scored 15 goals in 29 league games, so the Red Devils should instead focus on signing a new striker, with Wout Weghorst yet to get off the mark in the Premier League.