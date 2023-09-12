Manchester United are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but they may have to do battle for his signature with one of their Premier League rivals...

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

As a result of his public fallout with Erik ten Hag, Jadon Sancho will look to leave Man United in the January transfer window, with the winger expected to leave on loan initially, before making a permanent exit from Old Trafford next summer.

Sancho is not in the manager's plans at the moment, with the 23-year-old not being named in the squad for the recent trip to the Emirates Stadium, while Antony has been given a leave of absence, amid off-field allegations.

Having recently left PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent, Anwar El Ghazi has now emerged as a target for the Red Devils, with the Dutchman available on a free transfer, but he is not the only player on Ten Hag's shortlist.

According to reports from Spain (via The Hard Tackle), Man United are looking for a right-winger who can "stand out in the short and long term", and Williams fits the bill, but he is a "highly sought after" asset ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Not only are United keen, but Barcelona and Liverpool are also interested, with Jurgen Klopp eyeing a right-winger who can take the place of Mohamed Salah, who is being tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Athletic Bilbao winger's contract is set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign, at which point three of Europe's top clubs are set to do battle for his signature.

The report makes it clear that Man United's interest stems from the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Antony and Sancho, and Ten Hag's poor relationship with the latter player could open the door to Williams' arrival.

What position does Nico Williams play?

The 21-year-old is capable of playing on either flank, but he has predominantly featured on the right wing during his time with Athletic Bilbao, weighing in with 17 goals and 20 assists in 71 appearances in that area of the pitch.

Scout Antonio Mango has previously explained why the Spaniard prefers playing on that side, saying:

"Nico is best suited on the right because he likes to cut inside a lot, looking to either carve a shot out for himself, dribble past opponents or cross into the box. Nico excels is his close ball-control dribbling, he ghosts past opposition as if they weren’t there.

Mango has also lauded the Bilbao starlet as "extremely dangerous", which is demonstrated by the fact he ranks in the 92nd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

The Pamplona-born winger has made a flying start to the current season, recording four assists in his opening four La Liga games, and it is no wonder so many top clubs are queuing up for his signature next summer.

It is exciting news that Man United are one of the teams in the race for Williams, and they should continue to monitor his performances between now and the end of the season.