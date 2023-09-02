Highlights Man United signed seven new players this summer, including Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana. They splashed out £177.3m in transfer fees.

On deadline day, they secured a loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat and brought in Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

Paul Merson has expressed his scepticism over Reguilon's arrival and criticised United's transfer dealings, suggesting a lack of funds.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has been left baffled by some of Manchester United's summer transfer deals.

Who have Man United signed?

Man United brought in seven new players during the summer transfer window, shelling out €206.7m (£177.3m) in fees, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana accounting for the vast majority of that figure.

On deadline day, the Red Devils were fairly busy, managing to get a loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat over the line, with the central midfielder joining from Fiorentina on a loan deal until 2024, while they also managed to strengthen at left-back.

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon was brought in on a season-long loan deal, and the 26-year-old was delighted to get the move over the line, saying: “In life, you have to be ready for everything, and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.

“Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

However, Merson was not quite as enthusiastic about Reguilon's arrival at Old Trafford, and the Sky Sports pundit has also been critical of some of United's other transfer dealings, hinting at a lack of funds.

Speaking live on Sky Sports News (via United in Focus), the former Arsenal man said: "Reguilon? If you're a Man Utd fan, you're a bit worried. Cucurella - Chelsea wanted £7m and they couldn't put up the £7m to take a good player on loan. And Liverpool are turning down £150m fees. What is happening here? Where are Man Utd going at the moment?"

How good is Sergio Reguilon?

Merson is right to be a little sceptical about the signing of the Spaniard, given that he has clearly failed to make the grade as a Tottenham player, with Spurs willing to send him out on loan for the second season on the bounce.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the left-back was shipped out to Atletico Madrid on loan, but he did not make the impact he would have been hoping for at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, making just 11 La Liga appearances, totalling 303 minutes.

However, Erik ten Hag was sold on the Tottenham man because he has experience playing at the highest level, and the manager has faced fitness issues with some of his current options at left-back, saying:

"He [Reguilon] is a very experienced player, [he has played at] big clubs, La Liga, Premier League, he has a very good background, he can play intense football. We had a problem with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia injured, we coped well in an emergency situation."

Reguilon is not exactly an inspiring signing for Man United, but the chances are he will only play a bit-part role at the club this season, and it was important to bring in additional depth at left-back before the end of the summer transfer window.