Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, as the striker has now promised he'll move to Old Trafford, and he is currently waiting for the two clubs to strike an agreement, according to a report

Who are Man United signing this summer?

As reported by CaughtOffside, Man United are now firming up plans to solve their striker issues, with fresh approaches expected for Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos in the near future, as moves for Tottenham's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen now deemed unrealistic.

Kane's clear preference is to complete a move to Bayern Munich, with Tottenham never keen on selling their star player to a Premier League rival, while Napoli are not willing to accept offers of less than €150m (£128m) for Osimhen, making him too expensive for the Red Devils.

Ramos and Hojlund are now United's priority targets in attack, with Atalanta said to be holding out for a fee of £50m to sanction the striker's departure, and personal terms have already been agreed with the 20-year-old, who is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the young forward has now "promised himself" to Man United, and he is currently waiting to see whether the two clubs are able to strike an agreement.

After arriving in the Serie A from Sturm Graz in a €17.2m (£14.7m) move last summer, the starlet has done enough to impress Old Trafford chiefs, and it now appears as though the deal is there to be done, if they are willing to meet Atalanta's asking price.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

Despite regularly being compared to Manchester City star Erling Haaland, the Atalanta ace has not been quite as clinical in front of goal as the Norwegian throughout his career so far, netting nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season.

Similar to Haaland, the youngster also spent some time in the Austrian Bundesliga, where his attacking record was impressive, recording 12 goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Sturm Graz, and he has already scored six goals for Denmark.

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini was impressed by the former Sturm Graz man during his first season in Italy, saying:

"Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face".

Before also adding:

"Hojlund's so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m & that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity & can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day".

Although Erik ten Hag will no doubt be disappointed if he is unable to make a marquee signing, such as Kane or Osimhen, Hojlund has great potential, and given his age, he could lead the line for Man United for the next decade, and by the looks of things, we could see him in a United shirt next season.