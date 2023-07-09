Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

Are Man United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already splashed the cash this summer by bringing in midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m.

The England international has signed a deal through to 2028 and will wear the famous number 7 shirt at Old Trafford, with Mount potentially the first of many through the door at Old Trafford over the coming weeks.

A new goalkeeper is required after it was confirmed by David de Gea that his 12-year association with the club has come to an end after his contract expired at the end of June.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana is seemingly the top target in goal, and it looks as if a move is gathering pace, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that a deal will be sealed by the end of next week.

Personal terms have been agreed with the Cameroon international, and by the look of things, an Old Trafford deal has also been struck with Hojlund.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester this summer and the club were thought to be readying a £50m bid for the Denmark international.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, there has been a ‘huge new development’ in United’s attempts to sign Hojlund.

The report states that Man United and Hojlund have agreed personal terms and are making progress over a move. The addition of a prolific number nine is the club’s top priority before the window shuts, and it looks as if Hojlund could be the man to arrive.

Is Rasmus Hojlund good?

Hojlund is just 20 years of age, but he appears to be making good progress and is seemingly a potential star in the making. He signed for Atalanta just last year and saw his Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €45m after contributing to 14 goals in 34 games last season.

His former boss Christian Ilzer described him as a player with "incredible maturity" and believed he is "similar to [Erling] Haaland", while Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also praised Hojlund.

“Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable.

"He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed Hojlund as an "absolute monster in the making", so the left-footed striker could be a shrewd addition for Ten Hag.

That’s because Anthony Martial is reportedly up for sale, and should he depart, United would be left with no senior centre-forward options, with Marcus Rashford primarily a winger. Therefore, signing someone like Hojlund would allow Rashford to turn out in his favoured role, and the Red Devils are getting close to a deal.