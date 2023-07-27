Manchester United are now advancing in their pursuit of Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, and they ideally want the deal to be wrapped up by the weekend, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Man United?

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has recently claimed that he thinks Hojlund is "very comfortable" with the Italian side, however he has admitted he may leave the club if the right offer comes in, saying:

"Sometimes there are choices to make and also agents... we all have to consider the financial factor. Atalanta, due to certain contracts and figures, can hardly refuse certain offers.

"I’d love to keep Rasmus of course but sometimes clubs and also players have to consider huge bids."

The Telegraph have reported that Man United are only willing to shell out £60m for the forward, due to the strict financial limitations that Erik ten Hag is currently working under, and the club are adamant he is not their only option

Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani are also of interest to the Red Devils, with concurrent talks over the duo currently being held, so Ten Hag could move on to other targets if Atalanta are unreasonable in their demands.

However, it now appears as though the two clubs could be close to finding a resolution, as reports from Italy detail that the gap in price between the two sides is now reducing, with the 20-year-old's current club valuing him at €80m (£69M) in total.

United still want to close the deal at €70m (£60m) plus bonuses, and this week is going to be crucial in the transfer saga, as the parties are hoping to finalise the deal by the weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain also retain an interest in the Dane, and they have offered him a higher wage than Man United have put forward, however he has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

With personal terms having already been finalised, agreeing the transfer fee is the last remaining obstacle that United will need to clear before they get a deal over the line.

How good is Ramus Hojlund?

In truth, it is a risk for the Red Devils to be forking out £60m for the youngster, as his experience in a major European league is still very limited, making just 34 appearances for Atalanta, during which time he has scored ten goals.

However, it could be a risk worth taking for Ten Hag, as the Denmark international clearly has a lot of quality, having been lauded as "remarkable" by Gasperini.

Over the past year, the starlet has slightly underperformed his expected goals, however he has displayed that there are other facets to his game, ranking in the 83rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90, when compared to his positional peers.

It has been made clear that Harry Kane is Ten Hag's first-choice option, but United are unlikely to challenge for the Tottenham Hotspur striker at the moment, and they may have to take a chance on Hojlund, with the Premier League season set to commence in just over two weeks.