Manchester United have had an opening offer of €35m (£31m) for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund rejected immediately, according to reports from Italy.

Which striker are Man United signing?

Man United are still keen on signing a new striker this summer, but they have recently been hit with a double blow, as journalist Alex Crook has recently reported they are set to miss out on both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Having seemingly missed out on two of their main targets, it has now been reported United could make a move for a low-cost alternative in FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi, who is said to be appreciated by manager Erik ten Hag.

And after opening concrete talks over a deal for Hojlund earlier this month, the Red Devils have now submitted their opening offer for the Atalanta forward, though they did not receive the response they were hoping for.

That is according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via Man Utd News), which details that Man United have failed to convince Atalanta to sell their striker, after making their first bid, which amounts to €35m (£31m).

The Italian club are said to be holding out for a fee of €45m (£39m) plus €12m (£10m) in bonuses, so the two parties are quite far apart for the time being.

United may face competition in their pursuit of the Denmark international, as Juventus also have him on their radar.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last season, scoring six goals in eight games for Sturm Graz, before completing a €17m (£15m) move to Atalanta in August, where he continued his fine form in front of goal, netting ten times in 34 appearances.

Not only has he impressed at club level, but the Dane has enjoyed a fantastic start to his international career, already scoring six goals for his country - including a hat-trick in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Finland back in March.

Hailed as an "absolute monster in the making" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the starlet is showing all the signs that he is capable of going right to the very top. However, he should perhaps not be Man United's main striker target this summer.

In order to try and bridge the gap to Manchester City, United need to sign a striker who is already proven at the top level over a number of years and Hojlund is still at the very early stages of his career, so it would be a gamble to put all their eggs in this particular basket.