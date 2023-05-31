Manchester United want to sign Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer, having been impressed with the striker's performances throughout the 2022-23 campaign, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United have recently been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who is believed to be the club's top target, as chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to sell him to a direct Premier League rival.

Even though Kane's contract has just one year left before expiry, Levy is prepared to risk losing the England captain for free, meaning the Red Devils may need to turn their attentions elsewhere, having also been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

Earlier this month, it was reported that United were lining up to sign the Nigerian, but he will not come cheap, as it is detailed that Napoli are set to hold out for €130m (£113m), so Erik ten Hag could be forced to look at other options.

According to a report from Football Insider, Man United now want to sign Hojlund as a potential alternative to Kane and Osimhen, with the £11k-per-week marksman wowing Old Trafford scouts throughout the 2022-23 season.

Should they fail in their pursuit of Kane, the Red Devils are ready to move for the 20-year-old, who now features highly on the wanted list ahead of the summer window, courtesy of an impressive breakthrough season in the Serie A.

Who is Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund only signed for Atalanta back in August 2022, but he is already being linked with a move to Old Trafford due to his goal-scoring exploits for Italy and Denmark this season, netting nine goals for Atalanta and five for Denmark.

Hailed as an "absolute monster in the making" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the starlet has enjoyed a solid first season in the Serie A, having adapted to the higher level quickly, and all the signs indicate it won't be long before he gets a big move.

That said, you could argue that Man United need to bring in a striker who will immediately be ready to transform the club back into title contenders, and Kane fits the bill, scoring a remarkable 30 Premier League goals this season.

With better players around him, the sky really is the limit for the 29-year-old, and he should undoubtedly remain Ten Hag's top target, even if a deal currently appears to be unlikely, but it's good to see that the club have contingency plans with a potential swoop for Hojlund.