Manchester United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Are Man United signing a new striker?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already bolstered the squad ahead of the new season with moves for Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

Attention has since been on a move for a new centre-forward, with Anthony Martial the only senior option available to Ten Hag at this moment in time.

The Frenchman is reportedly one of a number of players up for sale, though, showing the need for a new forward to arrive at Old Trafford before the deadline.

Hojlund has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester in recent weeks and appears to be the club’s main attacking target. A player-plus-cash offer was reportedly made earlier this month, however, Atalanta have been holding out for a cash-only deal and turned down the bid, but it looks as if they will get their wish after a breakthrough was made.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 24 hours to share a big development in regards to Hojlund and a move to Manchester United. A package worth around €70m has been agreed between the two clubs, with the player already agreeing a five-year deal.

“Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta.

“Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Hojlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United.”

How good is Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund is only 20 years of age but appears to be a star in the making. The left-footed striker only joined Atalanta last summer, but his Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed to a career-high €45m.

The Denmark international contributed to 14 goals in 34 games during his first year in Italy and was labelled as “scary” for his pace by journalist Sacha Pisani. Hojlund has also been hailed Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who also picked up on the forward’s speed and described his technical quality as “remarkable”.

“Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable.

"He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Therefore, it looks as if the Red Devils could be getting just what they need in both the short and long term with Hojlund. Compared to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, the forward appears to be going from strength to strength, and hopefully, he’ll continue to develop at a quick pace in England, where you’d expect he’ll be first choice under Ten Hag.

Man United may now push to finalise a transfer as quickly as possible, so Hojlund can have time with his new teammates ahead of their Premier League opener with Wolves.