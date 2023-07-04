Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund is keen on making the switch to Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news on Rasmus Hojlund?

The Red Devils are starting to make moves in the transfer market, with Mason Mount looking likely to become the first big arrival of the summer from Chelsea. The England midfielder was at Carrington on Monday for a medical ahead of a transfer that will be worth an initial £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

Another new midfielder could be on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils have agreed on personal terms with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Alongside midfield reinforcements, a new striker appears to be on the radar at Old Trafford after Wout Weghorst’s loan came to an end, whereas Antony Martial has reportedly been put up for sale.

Atalanta’s Hojlund has been linked with a move to England and it was believed last month that Ten Hag has even video-called him ahead of a possible transfer.

Recent reports claimed that Man United had made an opening bid worth €35m (£31m) which was rejected, but Romano has shared an update. Taking to Twitter, the transfer expert said that the Red Devils haven’t made an offer for the forward and won’t overpay.

However, Romano did add that Hojlund is “super keen on the move” and would “love” to sign for Man United this summer, with talks taking place.

“Manchester United haven’t bid €35m for Rasmus Hojlund — it’d make no sense as Atalanta want €60/70m at least but Man United won’t overpay.

“Hojlund remains high on Man United list as talks took place. Rasmus, super keen on the move — he’d love to join United.”

Who is Rasmus Hojlund?

Hojlund is just 20 years of age and has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 months after joining Atalanta from Austrian side Sturm Graz. Valued at €4.5m by Transfermarkt when he joined the Serie A side, the Denmark international is now valued at a whopping €45m.

The left-footed centre-forward, described the forward as “scary quick” by journalist Sacha Pisani, scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 games for Atalanta last season. The player is even a Man United supporter, saying earlier this year:

"Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.

"So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

He appears to be a star in the making, with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also hailing Hojlund.

“Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable.

"He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity and can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day.”

Therefore, Hojlund could be an excellent addition at Old Trafford both in the short run and long run, and it’ll be interesting to see if a move materialises following this update from Romano.