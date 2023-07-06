Manchester United are still expected to be busy this summer after completing a move for Mason Mount.

Who else could Man United sign after Mason Mount?

Mount put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Old Trafford on Wednesday, with his move officially being confirmed by Man United following weeks of speculation.

The England international will wear the famous number 7 shirt and a transfer has set the Red Devils back £60m. He could be the first of many through the door this summer, with an update emerging from Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail shared a transfer story in the last 48 hours, looking at the Red Devils and Ten Hag’s plans after bringing in Mount. The report states that Man United are still after a new goalkeeper and centre-forward ahead of the new season.

When it comes to a new ‘keeper, they say that David de Gea, who is now out of contract at Old Trafford, could still sign new terms in Manchester, although it would be on a reduced salary.

A brand new shot-stopper who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet is of interest to Ten Hag, though, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana a target. Man United have already made a £34m offer for the Cameroon international, but the Serie A side want around £45m, which could result in Brighton’s Robert Sanchez being pursued as he is a cheaper alternative at £30m. Two more goalkeepers named as potential options are Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp.

When it comes to a marquee forward addition, Tottenham's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen appear to be out of reach due to their £100m+ asking prices.

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani are two targets who are more in United’s price range, with Ten Hag wanting a new forward signed in time for pre-season training.

Who could leave Man United?

There could be a number of new arrivals in Manchester, however, there could also be plenty of departures from Old Trafford.

Previous reports suggested that the Red Devils and Ten Hag could move on up to 13 players this summer, including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial.

Fred, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga could also seal exits, whereas Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Brandon Williams are likely to be moved on.

In total, United could bring in up to £100m when it comes to player sales, which would help Ten Hag as the club’s transfer budget this summer is a total of £120m, half of which has been spent on Mount.

Alongside all the incomings and outgoings, there is the matter of an Old Trafford takeover needing to be finalised as well. Reports from Qatar have claimed that Sheikh Jassim could be closing in on a full takeover from the Glazers ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so there is plenty that needs to happen off the pitch over the coming weeks ahead of the new season, where United will look to continue to head in the right direction under Ten Hag.