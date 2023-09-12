Manchester United have now been provided with an update on their pursuit of Brentford left-back Rico Henry, which suggests they could be ready to make a move soon...

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Although the transfer window has only just ended, Man United may be forced to enter the free agent market to sign a new winger, given that there is growing uncertainty over the futures of both Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Antony has been placed on leave until further notice, following allegations that he attacked three women, while Sancho has been involved in a public falling out with Erik ten Hag, meaning former Aston Villa man Anwar El Ghazi is now being considered for a transfer swoop.

There have also been reports that Nico Williams is of interest to United, but there is set to be stiff competition for the Athletic Bilbao winger's signature, as Barcelona, and Premier League rivals Liverpool are also named as potential suitors.

Not only is Ten Hag short on wide options, but the manager is also lacking bodies at left-back, with Luke Shaw set to miss the next three months due to injury, while Tyrell Malacia also remains sidelined.

Diogo Dalot played on his unfavoured side in the 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest, before Man United completed a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on deadline day, with the Spaniard joining on a deal running until the end of the season.

However, Reguilon may not have been the first choice option, as Football Insider report that an approach was made with Brentford over a potential deal for Henry, and United retain an interest in the defender.

In fact, the Red Devils are now ready to step up their pursuit of the Bees' left-back, but they may have to fend off interest from elsewhere, as other unnamed "top Premier League clubs" are also keen.

The 26-year-old is said to be on the fringes of the England squad, with the report revealing he is "definitely" in the plans of Gareth Southgate, and he could also be in line for a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

How good is Rico Henry?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has lauded the Englishman for the impact he makes in both a defensive and attacking sense, saying:

“Rico has seamlessly made the step up to the Premier League. Defensively he is fantastic, and you can see the way he defends one on one against some great attackers.

“He is also contributing up the field with the way he can arrive in the penalty area, as we have seen this season. There are bits to work on, but it is great that he will continue that development with us.”

The full-back bagged his first assist of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day, but there are some concerns over his defensive ability, ranking in just the 34th percentile for tackles, and the 46th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year.

However, Henry has been a key player for Brentford over the past two seasons, making 71 top-flight appearances, indicating he could be ready to make the step-up to Man United, and Ten Hag should continue to monitor his performances ahead of the January transfer window.