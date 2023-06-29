Leeds United defender Robin Koch has snubbed interest from Manchester United in favour of a return to Germany, according to reports.

Who has turned down moves to Man United this summer?

The Red Devils haven’t had an ideal start to the summer window ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford.

Defender Kim Min-jae previously agreed to sign for Man United, however, he has since rejected a move and is now on course to sign for Bayern Munich.

In midfield, those at Old Trafford went back in for Adrien Rabiot, who was due to become a free agent at the beginning of July. A contract offer was made to the France international, however, he has now signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Juventus.

Another player who the Red Devils have shown an interest in signing is Koch, with Sky Sports stating earlier this month that talks have taken place over a surprise move.

However, Sport Witness have now relayed an update from German outlet Kicker regarding Koch, which spells more bad news for Man United. They claim that the defender has snubbed both Man United and Newcastle United and is choosing between Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.

Koch, labelled as "outstanding" in the media last season, wants a leadership role at his next club, something that wasn’t realistic at Old Trafford or St James’ Park, and he also wants to focus on breaking back into Germany’s national side.

Who could Man United sign?

The Red Devils aren’t having much luck in the summer window, but it isn’t down to a lack of effort. A number of players have been linked with moves to Manchester despite the ongoing takeover saga, and United may end up having better luck with both Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

An offer worth £55m was rejected for Mount, but negotiations re-opened between United and Chelsea and a package worth £60m has now been agreed.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are thought to be one step away from signing Onana, who could well come in and take over as first choice from David de Gea. The Inter Milan goalkeeper could cost around €50m, so if moves go through for the two players mentioned, United’s summer spending could quickly rocket to £100m.

It doesn’t look as if Koch will be joining United from Leeds, though, so Ten Hag and co may need to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.