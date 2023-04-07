Jose Mourinho was looked upon as the manager to finally bring Manchester United back to their glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson when he was appointed during the summer of 2016.

His debut season was one of promise, having secured three trophies and considering his success with Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid – winning league titles at each – the Old Trafford faithful were certainly excited about the future.

It didn’t quite work out like that however, failing to win another trophy at the club before being sacked in December 2018. His list of big money flops is rather large too, with Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Fred all failing to deliver their potential.

His biggest mistake in the transfer market was arguably Romelu Lukaku, with the Red Devils shelling out £75m to sign the Belgian from Everton in 2017 hoping he could score the goals which would lead them to another Premier League title.

His two-year spell was disappointing and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the right move to sell him in 2019, especially since his value has plummeted ever since.

How much is Romelu Lukaku worth now?

The former Chelsea hitman actually enjoyed a solid enough debut campaign at United, scoring 27 goals across all competitions, doing his part, yet his teammates weren’t quite up to the task of challenging Manchester City for the league title.

His second term was much more challenging, netting just 15 times in 45 matches and journalist Samuel Luckhurst was even critical of the striker, stating that his finishing was “woeful” and “costly” and it was clear he didn’t quite live up to the vast expectations during his time at the club.

When Inter Milan offered United £74m to prise him away from Manchester and move to Serie A, it was clearly too good a move to turn down, especially with his poor second season.

In the subsequent years since, that move has turned out to be one of the finest pieces of business conducted by the club, as Lukaku has seen his form suffer and value drop dramatically.

He did score 24 goals in the league as Inter won the Scudetto in 2020/2021, yet has scored just 21 goals since for both Chelsea – who he joined in 2021 – and back on loan at Inter.

Football Transfers value the 29-year-old at just €46.5m (£41m) and if his current form continues, this is only going to decrease, and it proves that United played an absolute blinder by moving Lukaku on when they did judging by his recent strike rate.