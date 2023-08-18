Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a move for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, and Fabrizio Romano has shared Bayern Munich’s response.

Are Man United signing Ryan Gravenberch?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been productive so far this summer by bringing in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund in three separate big-money deals.

However, the club’s spending spree may not be over just yet, although any further business could depend on any outgoings.

One area of improvement could be on another midfielder, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Everton’s Amadou Onana just two players who have been heavily linked with an Old Trafford switch.

Ten Hag has previously worked with Amrabat, and Gravenberch has also featured under the United manager after coming through at Ajax. The 21-year-old made all of his Ajax appearances under Ten Hag, and it looks as if a reunion between the pair could be one to keep an eye on in the final weeks of the window.

After recent rumours of a Man United move for Gravenberch, Romano took to X to provide a further update on what he has heard regarding the midfielder’s future.

The transfer expert stated that both Manchester United and Liverpool called, and therefore made contact, to be kept in the loop over Gravenberch’s situation, however, it is believed that the German giants aren’t intending to sell.

“Manchester United and Liverpool called again this week to be informed about Ryan Gravenberch situation.

“Understand Bayern position remains the same as of today — no intention to sell Gravenberch. Both MUFC and LFC remain keen in case of last minute changes.”

How tall is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch can play as a central or holding midfielder and stands at 6ft 2. He has come in for plenty of praise during his career so far, with former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann saying the player has ‘everything a footballer needs’, pinpointing his ‘fantastic’ dribbling ability.

“He has my complete confidence. He also knows exactly what he needs to fit our style of play perfectly. He has everything a footballer needs. He has a fantastic dribble and can play out under the pressure.

“Ryan is better than most other footballers in Europe his age. You must have patience. This is Bayern Munich. You have to be better than the other players because there is no reason for me not to field the best."

Meanwhile, Brian Tevreden, a coach who promoted Gravenberch to Ajax’s Under 15s team as a 12-year-old, compared the player to both Frank Rijkaard and former United man Paul Pogba due to his height and technical ability.

“Physically, I see Frank in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong. But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch.”

His versatility and experience at the highest level for Ajax and Bayern Munich could make him a smart signing by the Red Devils to strengthen their midfield options even further, and by the looks of things, United are monitoring the situation.