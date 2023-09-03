Manchester United left-back Sergio Reguilon will be available for the Premier League game away against Arsenal later today, Erik ten Hag has now confirmed.

What's the latest Man United injury news?

Ahead of Man United's trip to the Emirates Stadium, Ten Hag has a number of injury concerns, with Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo among the main players currently sidelined, and two first-team players have now also been ruled out.

Mason Mount is not expected to return from a "small complaint" until after the upcoming international break, with Luke Shaw potentially set to miss out for a little while longer, and United have recently released a statement about the left-back's fitness:

"Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has sustained an injury which will rule him out of forthcoming games," the statement regarding Shaw stated. "The muscle issue is still being assessed but the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks."

As such, the Red Devils are short of options at left-back, with Ten Hag already being forced to play Diogo Dalot on his unfavoured side once this season, so it is a real boost that Reguilon is set to be available for this afternoon's game.

When asked by the media whether the Spaniard could be involved today, the manager confirmed he will be available, having already trained with the first-team.

Ten Hag also added: "He's very experienced," added Ten Hag. "Played for big clubs, played a lot of games in LaLiga and Premier League.

"We had a problem with Shaw and Malacia and I think we responded very well to that emergency situation."

Speaking after he completed his move to Old Trafford, the 26-year-old seemed eager to impress at his new club, saying:

"In life, you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down.

"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Is Sergio Reguilon on loan?

The Spaniard joined on a loan deal on deadline day, which means he is set to stay at Man United until June 2024, although, as with all loans, a permanent move could be on the cards if he performs well, and there are indications he could be a good addition.

Lauded as "fantastic" by members of the media, the former Real Madrid man has experience playing for some top clubs, including Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, while he also has some Premier League experience under his belt, making 52 appearances in the top flight for Spurs.

Given that Tottenham were willing to loan Reguilon out, there may be some concern over whether he is good enough for Man United, but at the very least he is a natural left-back, which means Ten Hag will not be forced to play Dalot out of position again.