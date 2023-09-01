Manchester United are on course to seal another deadline-day signing, with Sky Sports sharing a transfer update on target Sergio Reguilon.

Are Man United signing Sergio Reguilon?

The Red Devils are on course for a busy final few hours of the transfer window. Prior to Friday, the club’s incomings were Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and former defender Jonny Evans.

However, earlier on today, United announced a transfer for goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, with the Turkish shot-stopper likely to serve as back up to Onana.

A new left-back has also been on the agenda in recent days following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Marc Cucurella was a target from Chelsea, while Spurs’ Reguilon has also been on the radar, and it looks as if the latter of the two will become a new Man United player.

Sky Sports News shared an update on deadline day from inside Old Trafford, saying that a loan agreement has been reached and the player has already completed a medical.

“We understand Sergio Reguilon will be joining Manchester United on a loan. An agreement has been reached - a medical has been completed, so that’s going to be announced soon.

“There’s a potential break clause as well in January.”

There could well be one more arrival as well, with the club trying to secure a late move for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina after director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves flew out to Italy.

Who is Sergio Reguilon?

Reguilon is a left-back who can also play slightly further forward as a left midfielder when needed and will arrive in Manchester with 52 games of Premier League experience under his belt.

The Spaniard, who has also represented the likes of Sevilla and Real Madrid, spent a part of last season back in his native country with Atletico Madrid and doesn't appear to be a part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Tottenham.

Following a winner against Leeds back in 2021, pundit Noel Whelan hailed the full-back, labelling him as a “quality player”.

“I thought Reguilon was brilliant. He was the standout for me, he had so much drive going forward.

“We’ve seen in the past at Chelsea how Conte likes to use those wing-backs to break the opposition lines and overload teams. He could do something similar at Spurs.

“He’s also managed to get the best out of Emerson so far in a Tottenham shirt. It looks like they’re going to have to be really fit. They will be absolutely pivotal for Conte and the team.

“I’ve been an admirer of Reguilon for some time. He really stamped his authority on the game and grabbed the winner to show what a quality player he is.”

Therefore, he could be just what United are after in the short term at left-back so late in the window, and it appears as if it is just a matter of time until a deal is announced.