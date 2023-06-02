Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani is yet to hear back from Manchester United following his latest takeover bid, according to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson.

What’s the latest on a Man United takeover?

An Old Trafford takeover saga has dragged on over recent months, with Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly the frontrunners to take control from the Glazers.

Ratcliffe was thought to be closing in on purchasing United earlier this month in a deal that would have kept the Glazers on as minority stakeholders. However, Jassim went on to launch an 11th-hour bid in a final take-it-or-leave-it offer.

His latest offer, submitted two weeks ago, was a significant increase over the initial proposal and was once again for 100% of Manchester United and would clear all the debt at Old Trafford. However, since then, it has gone quiet, and it seems as if the Qatari group are none the wiser as well.

Jackson took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share what he’s heard on Jassim and United. He said that the prospective new owner is yet to hear back from those at Old Trafford.

“As I understand it, Sheikh Jassim is still waiting to hear back from Glazers regarding his last bid for Man Utd...”

Time is ticking…

The Red Devils’ season comes to a close on Saturday in an FA Cup final showdown with rivals Manchester City at Wembley. After that, you’d expect that Erik ten Hag and co will be focusing on the summer transfer window, looking at various incomings and outgoings.

There were previous reports that those at Old Trafford were concerned the ongoing takeover saga could derail the club’s transfer plans, so hopefully, there will be further developments over a deal involving Ratcliffe or Jassim.

Despite the process not being resolved, United are already working on possible additions, with personal terms thought to be agreed with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Meanwhile, a new forward is also on the agenda with discussions held for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.

Should Jassim win the race to take control in Manchester, he appears to have big transfer plans, with PSG star Neymar thought to be a player of interest to the Qatar group. It could well be a busy few months in regards to a takeover and transfers, and it will be interesting to see what the Glazers finally decide to do and when Jassim will be made aware if his bid is successful.