Manchester United are looking at a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, Sky Sports report.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news on Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have bolstered their midfield ranks this summer by securing a deal for England international Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old has completed a medical and has penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford in a transfer that will cost Man United an initial £55m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Mount is set to be the first marquee arrival ahead of the 2023/24 season, and a new goalkeeper and attacker appear to be on the agenda.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly a top target for Man United, with personal terms already agreed with the Cameroon international.

Further forward, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with United and would reportedly love to sign for the Red Devils over the coming months. Talks have been held over a potential transfer, and another midfield addition could also be a possibility.

There has been speculation abroad that an agreement has been reached between Man United and Amrabat, who is also wanted by Atletico Madrid. Fiorentina would want at least €30m for the Morocco international, and a further update has emerged.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth shared an update regarding United and Amrabat in the last 48 hours. He said that the Red Devils are looking at a move for the player, however, any further midfield signings depend on sales.

"News just reaching us now on Sky Sports News and it concerns Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

"We’re told that he’s a player that Manchester United are looking at and are aware of. It’s thought, though, that any more midfield additions at Old Trafford would be contingent on sales."

Who could leave Man United this summer?

Ten Hag has seemingly given the green light to an Old Trafford clear-out this summer, with more than 10 players appearing to be up for sale.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Fred, Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly could all depart for the right price. Therefore, should any of the central midfielders Fred, McTominay or Van de Beek move on, Amrabat could be brought in.

Hailed as a "monster" in the media, the 26-year-old appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation and can play as a holding or central midfielder.

Amrabat ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for long passes completed, top 5% for overall pass completion percentage and top 8% for passes into the final third, showing how he could bring plenty of control and quality to Old Trafford. [FBref]

A deal looks like it will be one to watch over the coming weeks, but first, United will have to turn their attention to midfield sales that could bring in up to £80m for Fred, McTominay and Van de Beek, should their asking prices be met.