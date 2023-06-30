Manchester United have now made a new striker their key target after an agreement was reached to sign Mason Mount.

Is Mason Mount signing for Man United?

The Red Devils look to be on course to sign Mount in a deal worth a total of £60m. The 24-year-old was the subject of three bids from United in recent weeks, but a breakthrough has now been made.

Fabrizio Romano gave the transfer his famous ‘here we go’ on Thursday afternoon, with Mount set to pick up a wage of around £250,000-a-week in Manchester.

However, the England international may not be the only addition this summer…

Who else could Man United sign this summer?

Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam shared a transfer update from Old Trafford on Thursday evening after the update emerged over Mount’s pending move. He stated that the Red Devils’ key target now is a new centre-forward, adding that the club are also eyeing right centre-backs and a new goalkeeper in an exciting claim.

“Manchester United still very much in the market to make signings over the course of this summer.

“Their key target now is a number nine – they want a striker to play right through the middle, someone who can deliver goals as Marcus Rashford did last season, so that is one area of focus for Erik ten Hag and his backroom team.

“They’ve also been looking at right centre-backs. Kim Min-jae was someone that they have been linked with in the early stages of the summer transfer window but of course we know he’s no longer going to be heading to Old Trafford because he looks likely to head to Bayern Munich.”

McAdam then said:

“Manchester United are actively seeking potential alternatives to David de Gea. There is interest in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana who of course worked with Ten Hag at Ajax.”

The club have been linked with a number of players in attack and defence, and by the looks of things, United could soon be about to pay Inter Milan’s €50m asking price for Onana.

Money is available to Ten Hag this summer despite the ongoing takeover saga, so cash could be splashed on a new marquee striker.

An ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has been mooted, whereas Man United were thought to be in the lead for Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and contact was made for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

At centre-back, AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with United in pole position ahead of several other sides for the French defender, so it could well be a busy few months in the market, with Mount looking likely to be the first through the door.