Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat could become a Red Devils player on deadline day, with a big update emerging in the last 24 hours.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Erik ten Hag and those at Old Trafford have been relatively busy so far this summer, with marquee big-money deals for Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund from Inter Milan, Chelsea and Atalanta all sealed earlier in the window.

Another player who is also on course to move to Manchester is Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon, with a verbal agreement in place with Spurs over a loan deal.

There could be room for one more eye-catching transfer, though, with Amrabat heavily linked with a move to Manchester in recent weeks. The Morocco international previously worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht, registering 10 assists in 50 appearances under the Dutchman and appears to be a top target to bolster the club’s midfield ranks even further.

Recent reports have claimed that United saw an initial loan offer turned down by Fiorentina for Amrabat, who has been training away from the first-team squad. However, it now looks as if there has been progress over a transfer, with Football Insider sharing an update on Man United and Amrabat.

The report claims that the Red Devils have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the player, with Fiorentina giving the midfielder the green light to travel to Manchester for talks and a medical after late-night developments on Wednesday.

It is added that United are putting the finishing touches to a marquee move, but don’t add whether a move will be a loan or permanent transfer.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is naturally a defensive midfielder who can play slightly further forward in a central midfield role if needed and has been with Fiorentina since 2020, making 107 appearances for his current employers.

The 27-year-old appears to be at the top of his game right now with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation, a figure which rocketed following a successful World Cup in Qatar last year.

Hailed as a "monster" by broadcaster Carlo Garganese, Amrabat was praised by former England manager Fabio Capello for his displays in Qatar which saw Morocco reach the semi-finals, with the Italian describing Amrabat as a 'great runner' and the 'Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco'.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

As per FBref over the past 12 months, Amrabat has shone when compared to his positional peers, ranking in the top 1% and 2% for passes completed and attempted respectively. He also ranks extremely highly for passes into the final third and progressive passes, showing his quality on the ball.

Off the ball, Amrabat ranks in the 85th percentile for tackles in midfield, so could compliment the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in a potential midfield three, and by the looks of things, a move may well materialise before the 11pm deadline.