Manchester United have identified Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat as one of their top summer targets, as Erik ten Hag already has a strong relationship with the midfielder, according to a report.

Who are Man United signing this summer?

Man United have already bolstered their midfield with Mason Mount, who has put pen to paper on a five-year deal after a £55m fee was agreed, but Ten Hag may not want to stop there.

The Red Devils are reportedly "looking at" signing Fiorentina's Amrabat, and they have recently been handed a boost in their pursuit of the midfielder, as the Italian club are now willing to sanction his departure this summer.

With the Serie A side closing in on signing Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who could be a replacement for the Moroccan, the door is open for United to make their move, and there has since been another update on their interest.

While relaying a report from Firenze Viola, Sport Witness now reports that the Fiorentina star is becoming a top target for Man United, with his current club waiting for an offer in the region of €30m (£26m).

However, there may be fierce competition for the 26-year-old's signature, as the likes of Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus and teams from Saudi Arabia are also named as potential suitors.

There is nothing "concrete" coming from any of the interested parties up to this point, as previous reports stating that United have reached an agreement with the player's entourage are believed to be false.

The Netherlands-born midfielder already has a "strong" relationship with Ten Hag, which could potentially give the Red Devils an advantage in the battle for his signature.

Is Sofyan Amrabat any good?

The Morocco international made a name for himself at the 2022 World Cup, playing in all seven of the matches as the African side embarked on a sensational run to the semi-finals, before eventually losing the third-place play-off against Croatia.

Daily Express journalist Charlie Parker-Turner was wowed by the central midfielder's performances, lauding him as an "unbelievable warrior", while also claiming he was in the conversation for the Player of the Tournament award.

Over the past year, the maestro ranks in the 95th percentile for his pass-completion rate per 90 when compared to his positional peers playing within Europe's top five leagues (as per FBref), however, some questions have to be asked about the impact he has on most games.

The former Feyenoord man does not offer much in the way of attacking threat, failing to score a single goal for Fiorentina last season, and he arguably fails to offer enough defensively to make up for it, placing in just the 33rd percentile for tackles and the 42nd for interceptions per 90.

Amrabat clearly has a great deal of quality, as he demonstrated at the World Cup, though Man United should have serious reservations about signing him this summer.

Not only are there question marks over his ability, but Ten Hag should probably save the money to spend on strengthening other key positions, with a replacement for the out-of-contract David de Gea still required.