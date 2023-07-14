Manchester United are reportedly willing to meet Fiorentina’s €30m (£25.7m) asking price to sign midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already made a start on their summer business by bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m. The England international has taken the famous number seven shirt at Old Trafford, and a new goalkeeper and forward also appear to be on the agenda.

After David de Gea officially left the club, United have been pushing to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and it looks as if a move is close for the Cameroon international.

Onana may not be the final addition, though, with an offer made for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils proposed a player-plus-cash move, however, the Serie A side aren’t interested and would only want an £85.5m payment for the Denmark international.

Another new midfielder could also be a possibility, with previous reports this month suggesting that personal terms had already been agreed between United and Amrabat.

The Faithful MUFC relayed a further update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Amrabat and a possible move to Old Trafford. It is believed that Ten Hag has personally requested Amrabat’s services in Manchester and sees Amrabat as an ideal partner for Casemiro. The Red Devils are willing to pay Fiorentina’s €30m (£25.7m) asking price.

Barcelona have also been showing an interest in the midfielder as they look to replace Sergio Busquets, however, the La Liga champions seemingly cannot afford Amrabat at this moment in time, leaving the door open for Man United.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat actually worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht and has been with Fiorentina since 2020. The 26-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for his current employers and has enjoyed a solid 12 months which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation increasing from €10m to a career-high €30m.

As per FBref in the last 365 days, Amrabat ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for long passes completed, top 2% for medium passes completed, top 5% for overall pass completion percentage and top 8% for passes into the final third, showing how he could bring plenty of control and quality to Old Trafford.

Hailed as a "monster" in the media, Amarabat was also praised by former England manager Fabio Capello for his displays at last year's World Cup in Qatar, with the Italian describing Amrabat as the 'Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco'.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

It looks as if United’s focus at this moment in time is to seal a transfer for Onana, but by the looks of things, they could soon make their move for Amrabat, and you could argue that the Red Devils would be getting a player at the top of his game following his form over the past year.