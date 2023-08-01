Manchester United are thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Are Man United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

The Red Devils have bolstered Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer by already bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

A new striker is also on the way to Old Trafford in Rasmus Hojlund. Serie A side Atalanta have been holding out for a cash-only deal, and the two clubs have struck a deal in the region of around €70m. Hojlund has agreed on a five-year deal in Manchester and is set to undergo a medical and finalise a transfer on Tuesday.

Another player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils is Amrabat. The 26-year-old previously worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht, making 50 appearances under the Dutchman, contributing to 11 goals, and with Amrabat into the final 12 months of his Fiorentina deal, a reunion could be on the cards.

Personal terms were agreed over a move to Old Trafford early last month, and by the looks of things, a deal is close.

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from The Mirror regarding Man United and Amrabat. The report claims that the club are closing in on a £26m agreement to sign the midfielder and is expected to arrive to bolster Ten Hag’s option in the middle of the park and take pressure off key man Casemiro. It is added that if a deal can be concluded this week, then Fred could soon be on his way out.

Who is Sofyan Amrabat?

Amrabat is primarily a defensive midfielder who can also play in a box-to-box central role if needed. The Morocco international has been with Fiorentina since 2020 and appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation, a figure which has rocketed following last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Dubbed a “monster” in the centre of the pitch by reporter Carlo Garganese, he caught the eye after helping Morocco reach the semi-finals and was praised by former England manager Fabio Capello.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

The Nike-sponsored midfielder has plied his trade in the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy during his career, making more than 250 senior club appearances.

Capped by his country on 49 occasions, Amrabat appears to be in his prime and is a player who Ten Hag already knows, even if it was earlier in his career, so a transfer could prove to be a shrewd one, especially with Champions League football back at Old Trafford next season.

A quality in-depth squad could help United build on a positive first year under Ten Hag, and it looks as if Amrabat is on his way to Manchester to provide competition and potentially play alongside Casemiro.