Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, with the Serie A side reportedly willing to sell the player this summer.

Is Sofyan Amrabat signing for Man United?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already bolstered their midfield ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season by signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The England international has been backed by Old Trafford officials with a five-year deal as well as being given the famous number 7 shirt. He may not be the only midfield addition, though, with rumours circling over a swoop for Amrabat.

Sky Sports have reported that Man United are looking at a move for Amrabat, although any transfer would depend on sales. Elsewhere, there has been claims that United and Amrabat have already agreed on personal terms ahead of a potential Old Trafford transfer.

There has now been a further update and one that seems to be a boost for Man United and Ten Hag, with the midfielder now into the final 12 months of his current contract.

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from Corriere dello Sport in the last 48 hors regarding Amrabat and Man United. The report claims that Fiorentina are prepared to sell the midfielder to the Red Devils and want those at Old Trafford to come forward with an offer in the region of €30m (£25m).

It is believed that Fiorentina are closing in on signing Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand from fellow Serie A side Lecce as a replacement for Amrabat.

Is Sofyan Amrabat good?

Amrabat appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation and caught the eye at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, helping Morocco to the semi-finals.

He was praised by former England manager Fabio Capello as a result, with the Italian comparing him to iconic midfielder Gennaro Gattuso.

"If I have to name one name, besides the well-known Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi, it would be Amrabat. He is essential for balance and a great runner. I read that he covered more than fourteen kilometres against Spain. I see him as the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco."

The 26-year-old, hailed as a "monster" in the media, can play as a holding or central midfielder and actually shares the same agency as Man United left-back Luke Shaw.

Amrabat began his career in the Netherlands with FC Utrecht where he made 50 appearances under Ten Hag before moving to Feyenoord and then to Belgium with Club Brugge.

Should he make the move to Manchester over the coming weeks, Amrabat could provide Ten Hag with another high-quality holding or central midfield option, potentially seeing him rival the likes of Casemiro and Mount.

Amrabat’s quality in possession is highlighted by FBref, who have him ranked in the top 10% of midfielders for passes completed, passes into the final third and progressive passes. He also ranks highly when it comes to stopping opposing players in full flow, so he could be another smart signing by United, and by the looks of things, a deal is now there to be done.