Manchester United are still looking at a number of different strikers, but Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is their "most flexible option", transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GiveMeSport.

What's the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Man United?

Hojlund has now agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, with the Atalanta forward promising he'll join Man United, and he is currently waiting for the move to be agreed, with reports indicating the Italian side could request £50m.

The striker has previously admitted that he is a "huge" United fan, so it is evident why he is keen on the move, but not everyone is convinced he should be the Red Devils' main target, with talkSPORT's Ade Oladipo recently saying:

"This can't be the guy that leads United to a title chase, he got ten goals last season, when we talk about Kane and Osimhen as the top tier bracket, he's not even in the bracket below that, or the bracket below that. He's about five or six brackets below, if we're being brutally honest."

While Oladipo is not convinced by the 20-year-old, he may have to become Man United's main target, as they are being priced out of a deal for Victor Osimhen, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming only Paris Saint-Germain can afford the Nigerian, who could now cost €200m (£170m).

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano has made it clear that a move for Harry Kane will also be tricky, saying: “I'm sure they have many options here. It's not just one.

“Hojlund is one of them. They started the summer dreaming of Harry Kane, but we know how complicated the Kane situation is, and Bayern are still there. So, this is why they are moving on to different options.

“Currently, Hojlund is the most flexible option for Man Utd.”

Which striker are Man United signing?

A move for Osimhen appears to be completely out of the question, given that Erik ten Hag is working with a £100m budget this summer, and Hojlund would be a much more affordable option at £50m, but there are question marks over the Denmark international.

As pointed out by Oladipo, the youngster is yet to prove himself at the top level, scoring ten goals for Atalanta in all competitions last season, although it is probably harsh to be too critical, given that it was his first season in one of Europe's "big five" leagues.

That said, it is still not a particularly impressive goal return, and United have been linked with players of a similar age, who have performed much better than Hojlund over the course of the past year.

The Red Devils have recently firmed up their interest in 22-year-old Benfica marksman Goncalo Ramos, who they are expected to make an approach for, fresh off the back of a season in which he scored 27 goals in all competitions.

Not only that, Ramos also impressed at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick for Portugal in a fantastic display against Switzerland, proving he could be a viable alternative to the Atalanta striker.