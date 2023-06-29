Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s proposed takeover of Manchester United is still up in the air, with the Glazers stalling due to family drama, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

Jassim has made five separate bids to take 100% control at Old Trafford from the Glazers, with the most recent offer coming earlier this month. It has been relatively quiet in recent weeks in regards to a takeover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe another who is keen and waiting to see if his bid has been successful.

Reports on Wednesday did claim that Jassim was growing increasingly confident he has won the bidding war, but a new report has thrown doubt into a deal, with the Glazers at odds.

According to Global Finance, Man United was about to get sold to Jassim, however, drama among the Glazers is stalling the sale. An M&A source close to talks at Old Trafford described the process as being a “shambles”, also saying:

“It’s getting the kids to agree. Not all five (Avram Glazer, Kevin Glazer, Bryan Glazer, Joel Glazer and Edward Glazer) want to do the deal.”

Is a takeover impacting Man United’s transfer plans?

As we know, the ongoing takeover saga has coincided with a slow start to the transfer window, with no major incomings or outgoings at Old Trafford and frustrations growing amongst supporters.

There were previous concerns at Old Trafford that the takeover process could derail Erik ten Hag’s summer plans, but Sky Sports have said the money is available to the Red Devils regardless of the outcome, which is at least some good news.

That is a boost for Ten Hag and United, and it looks as if the club are working on potential deals. Moises Caicedo appears to be the latest midfielder on the wishlist, with an approach expected to be made to Brighton over the coming days. As we know, a £55m bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is also still on the table.

However, should Jassim eventually get a takeover finalised, he could look to make an immediate statement signing to win over supporters. Recent reports claimed the Qatar group were planning a sensational move to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who will soon be entering the final 12 months of his PSG deal.

A lot needs to happen before supporters can think of Mbappe playing at Old Trafford under the ownership of Jassim, though, with the first being the Glazers coming to a final agreement over whether to sell or stay.