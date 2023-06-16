Manchester United are reportedly in talks to grant exclusivity to the consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

The takeover saga has continued to drag on into the summer transfer window, with Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly the frontrunners when it comes to a potential deal with the Glazers. Jassim made a fifth and final bid earlier this month but is still none the wiser to learn if it has been approved.

There was recent speculation from Qatar claiming that Jassim was going to be successful in his bid to take full control from the Glazers. Sky Sports clarified that it wasn’t true and that there were no further updates, but there seems to have been a new development since then.

According to Reuters on Friday morning, United are negotiating to grant exclusivity to Jassim’s consortium in a deal worth more than $6 billion, which would be a world-record figure for a football team.

The report adds that a deal remains uncertain, however, they describe the news as a "development" and a "major milestone". Jassim’s offer is thought to be seen as the more favourable offer than Ratcliffe’s at this moment in time.

Should United grant Jassim exclusivity, the club would not be allowed to talk with any other bidder.

What does Sheikh Jassim have planned for Man United?

Jassim seems to have big plans both on and off the pitch at Old Trafford, with his offer for 100% of the club and would see all of the club’s debt cleared.

He also plans to have separate funds for the club and local community, and when it comes to possible signings, his first could be one that gets supporters fully on board.

Reports have suggested that Jassim is planning a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with the potential new owner feeling the France forward “belongs at Man United”.

PSG value their star man at £170m and could cash in over the coming months, should Mbappe refuse to extend his stay with the club.

First though, Jassim will need to make a major breakthrough when it comes to a takeover, and with Mike Keegan claiming it could take eight to 12 weeks for an approval process, meaning that the Glazers may remain in control at the start of next season, so it still could prove to be a frustrating summer despite this latest positive development.