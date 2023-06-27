Manchester United have made an enquiry about the availability of Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, according to a recent report from ESPN.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Man United's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reached an impasse, as the Blues were unwilling to accept a bid of £55m, meaning Erik ten Hag and the club have now started to refocus on other targets, identifying several options.

The Red Devils could still make a move for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, who would be more than willing to make the switch to the Premier League, with transfer expert Dean Jones also confirming West Ham United's Declan Rice is of interest.

Jones outlines the likes of Romeo Lavia, Adrien Rabiot and Amadou Onana as alternatives to Mount, and a new report from ESPN has now linked United with a move for Booth, who currently plays for Utrecht in the Eredivise.

The report confirms that Man United's £55m offer for Mount remains on the table, should Chelsea choose to change their stance, but they appear to have moved on to other targets, with an enquiry being made about the Utrecht midfielder, amongst others.

Contact has been made with Ajax over the availability of Mohammed Kudus, while they have also asked about Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. The Red Devils are said to be working within a strict budget this summer, with Ten Hag keen to bring in a midfielder, striker and goalkeeper.

Who is Taylor Booth?

The 22-year-old is lesser known than the majority of players Man United have been linked with, however, he is starting to make a name for himself in the Eredivisie, with members of the media praising him for his performances last season.

Journalist Joseph Lowery has described the American midfielder as "skillful, creative, quick, intense and versatile", while he has also added he is "tearing up" in the Netherlands, and it is hard to disagree.

The Utah-born ace displayed his versatility by regularly playing on the left-wing, right-wing and through the middle last season, during which time he weighed in with two goals and four assists, earning himself his first call-up to the USMNT.

That said, Booth is still young and not yet the finished article, so it could be a big risk for Man United to bring him in as an alternative to Mount, who has proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years.