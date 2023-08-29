An update has emerged on Manchester United and their attempts to bolster the playing squad with another midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Red Devils have made "initial contacts" over a deal to bring Tottenham Hotspur battler Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Old Trafford this week.

The journalist has revealed that Ange Postecoglou's side are prepared to sanction an exit for the Denmark international if a convincing offer comes their way before Friday's deadline.

Sheth has also named Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch as two other players on Erik ten Hag's radar heading into the final few days of the window.

There is no mention of how much it would take to sign the former Southampton star but Football Insider claimed earlier this month that the club would rake in at least £25m from his potential sale.

How good is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

The 28-year-old machine is good enough to make Ten Hag completely forget about any possible swoop for Amrabat from the Serie A side as he is an already-proven Premier League midfielder.

Hojbjerg has racked up 220 appearances in the English top-flight throughout his career and the Morocco international is yet to experience football in England, which suggests that the Spurs gem would have a better chance of hitting the ground running as he knows what it takes to perform in this country.

His displays for Tottenham last season also indicate that the Danish enforcer could offer more quality on the pitch than Amrabat on and off the ball.

Hojbjerg averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.11, which would have placed him fourth within the United squad, across 35 Premier League starts last term. Defensively, the ex-Bayern Munich man caught the eye with three tackles and interceptions per game and a duel success rate of 53%.

In possession, the central midfielder created five 'big chances' for his teammates and was rewarded with five assists, whilst he also completed 89% of his attempted passes, as per Sofascore.

Amrabat, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.86 across 29 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, which would have placed him 13th within Ten Hag's team.

The 27-year-old dynamo made two tackles and interceptions per outing and struggled with the physical side of the game at times with a duel success rate of 49%, which suggests that he does not offer as much defensive output as Hojbjerg and is less efficient in his work against the ball.

Providing quality end product at the top end of the pitch is also not a strength of the Morocco international as he only created one 'big chance' and assisted one goal for the Italian side, as per Sofascore.

Therefore, the Tottenham star, who was once described as a "monster" by former Denmark international Morten Bisgaard, could be a dream alternative to Amrabat due to his experience in England and his quality on the pitch.

Ten Hag could forget all about the Serie A warrior by securing a deal for the Spurs midfielder, who could provide more at both ends of the pitch with his ability to win possession back on a consistent basis whilst also being able to set up his teammates for goals.