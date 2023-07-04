Manchester United reportedly have a contract agreement in place with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Are Man United signing Andre Onana?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been heavily linked with a move for the 27-year-old in recent weeks. Reports previously suggested that Man United were leading the race for his services and stories in recent days claimed a bid was expected to be submitted soon.

Inter Milan want €50m plus bonuses for the shot-stopper, a figure Old Trafford officials are rumoured to be willing to pay, and a further update has now emerged.

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from La Gazzetta Dello Sport regarding Man United and Onana on Monday. They claimed that an Old Trafford salary has been agreed between United and Onana, with Ten Hag keen on bringing in the goalkeeper to replace David de Gea, who is now out of contract in Manchester.

Ten Hag has reportedly assured Onana that Man United will do everything they can to secure a deal with his club after agreeing terms with the player himself, with a €50m offer potentially set to be made.

What has been said about Andre Onana?

Onana is a player who Ten Hag knows extremely well following their time at Ajax. Hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, the Cameroon international has made more appearances under Ten Hag than any other manager during his career (145). The United boss labelled Onana as a “masterful goalkeeper” last year before the pair went on to leave the Dutch giants, saying:

“Obviously he’s not yet back at his level from before the suspension.

“But that can’t be expected from him. He has to work hard to get there again and I’m convinced that he’ll succeed. We’ve all seen that he is a masterful goalkeeper.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola is also a big fan, praising Onana’s ability on the ball after the Champions League final last month.

“Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

Therefore, with De Gea now out of contract at Old Trafford, Onana could be a solid signing ahead of the new season. He enjoyed a solid first season at the San Siro, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games in all competitions.

As per FBref, Onana outperforms De Gea in a number of areas, including save percentage, goals against, touches and crosses stopped, showing how he could be a shrewd addition.

By the looks of things, all that needs to be agreed on now is a transfer fee, and who knows, Onana could be the next marquee summer signing after midfielder Mason Mount, with the England midfielder undergoing a medical at Carrington on Monday.