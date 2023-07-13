Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Are Man United signing Andre Onana?

The Red Devils are after a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer after it was confirmed that David de Gea has officially left Old Trafford following the expiration of his contract, bringing to an end his 12-year stint in Manchester.

Onana, hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League after just one season with Inter Milan.

The Cameroon international, who worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, making 145 appearances under the Dutchman, enjoyed a positive first season in Italy, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games and helping the Serie A side to the Champions League final against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola hailed the goalkeeper following the final in Istanbul, saying:

“He [Onana] is exceptional with his feet. When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

Personal terms between United and Onana have already been finalised at the beginning of the month, leaving a fee needing to be struck between the two clubs, something which now appears to have been agreed.

Journalist Rudy Galetti took to Twitter on Wednesday to provide an update he's heard on Man United and Onana. He claimed that the Red Devils and Inter have reached a verbal agreement over a fee worth an initial £42m plus £5m in add-ons. Details still need to be finalised, though, with Galetti saying:

“Andre Onana, the details: Man Utd and Inter already reached a verbal agreement about the transfer fee: £42m+£5m add-ons; new contacts expected in the next 24/48h to discuss the details and complete the move. The Cameroon GK is ready to join MUFC.”

Are Man United signing a new forward?

It looks as if a move for Onana is gathering real pace and could soon be completed with a verbal agreement in place. However, the Red Devils may not be done there and there could be further incomings and outgoings ahead of the new season.

Reports have stated that up to 13 players are up for sale, including centre-forward Anthony Martial. Should the French attacker leave, Ten Hag will be left with no senior striker option, which could result in left-winger Marcus Rashford occupying a central role once more.

There has been plenty of speculation over signing a new forward, though, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund a player of interest. It is believed that Old Trafford officials have made a cash-plus player offer for the Denmark international, however, Atalanta are only interested in a cash payment and want around £85m for the 20-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is thought to be another option for United, so attention could soon turn to a new forward after sealing the services of Onana.