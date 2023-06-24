Manchester United are interested in signing teenage forward Adama Bojang, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s the latest transfer news on Man United and Bojang?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have made a new forward one of their transfer priorities this summer, with Wout Wegorst’s loan spell coming to an end.

Anthony Martial’s future is also up in the air, which could leave Ten Hag with no senior striker on the books ahead of the 2023/24 season.

A number of marquee names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Harry Kane. Reports have suggested that Man United could be tempted back into a move for the Tottenham star if they lower their £100m asking price to £80m.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that Man United are in the lead to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, and alongside a proven high-profile attacking addition, it looks as if a lesser-known final third name is also on the agenda.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update he’s heard on Bojang. He revealed that those at Old Trafford are “now showing interest” in signing the “huge talent”, however, German sides Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are also keen alongside French outfit Strasbourg.

“Manchester United are among clubs now showing interest in Gambia 2004 born talent Adama Bojang.

“Understand Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are pushing to close deal for Bojang, considered a huge talent. Strasbourg are also monitoring the situation.”

Who is Adama Bojang?

Bojang is just 19 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-forward who plies his trade for Steve Bicko FC in The Gambia.

Standing at 6ft 3, he has been nicknamed “The Gambian Hurricane” and an absolute physical specimen in the media, blessed with both speed and strength. Bojang has also been praised for his good anticipation skills and composure when presented with chances in the box, drawing slight comparisons to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

He appears to be catching the eye all across Europe, so a move to Manchester could be a shrewd one by Old Trafford officials, and by the looks of things, it could be another to monitor over the coming months.