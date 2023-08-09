Manchester United have reportedly held Old Trafford transfer talks over a potential move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been productive in the transfer market so far this summer despite the ongoing takeover saga, with three new faces arriving in Manchester ahead of the new Premier League season.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have all completed their transfers from Chelsea, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively, with attention now turning to another midfield addition.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat appears to be the top target, and reports last week even suggested the player’s agents were in the UK to discuss a transfer. United aren’t the only side that want to sign the Morocco international, and should they miss out on his services, it looks as if they have alternative targets, one being another Onana.

The Daily Mail shared a transfer round-up in the last 48 hours and provided an update on Man United’s next possible transfer move.

They said that Amrabat Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo are being targeted, however, the report also adds that talks have been held over moves for Onana and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams, although they have not developed as of yet.

“United need to sell before they make their next transfer move with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo among their targets.

“United have also held discussions about the merits of Everton's Amadou Onana and Leeds United's Tyler Adams but those talks have not progressed.”

When it comes to players who could leave, the report claims that United are hoping to push through the sales of Donny van de Beek and Fred, whereas Harry Maguire is wanted at West Ham and Eric Bailly has proposals on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Who is Amadou Onana?

Onana appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €45m Transfermarkt valuation and is primarily a holding midfielder. However, the 6ft 5 Belgian can also turn out as a centre-back or central midfielder and has been with Everton for 12 months.

The 21-year-old, dubbed a “one-man army” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, spent time on the books of German side Hoffenheim before signing for Hamburger SV in 2020. After 12 months, Onana was on the move again, this time moving to France with Lille where he spent a further year, making 42 appearances in total.

Everton then landed the midfielder in 2022 in a deal worth €35m, and the player has gone on to turn out on 35 occasions in England, helping the Toffees narrowly avoid relegation last season.

His market value has grown year-on-year, so he appears to be a midfielder who may only improve further in time, and those at Old Trafford may see him as a player with big potential. His versatility would also give Ten Hag cover at centre-back and even further forward in midfield, but by the looks of things, he could be viewed as a potential long-term successor to Casemiro, who will turn 32 next year, making this a deal to potentially keep an eye on.