Manchester United have made a new offer to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio.

Are Man United signing Andre Onana?

The Red Devils have made a start on their summer business by securing the services of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The England international is set to cost Man United an initial £55m fee, bringing an end to his 18-year spell on the books at Stamford Bridge.

After Mount, Erik ten Hag and those at Old Trafford look like they are turning their attention to a new goalkeeper, with David de Gea currently a free agent.

Onana has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester to reunite with Ten Hag, however, a transfer, like Mount, is proving complicated.

Personal terms have recently been agreed between the Cameroon international and Man United, but shaking hands on a fee is proving to be a problem.

Recent reports suggested that the Red Devils were submitting an opening €40m offer for Onana, but it looks to have already been increased. According to Di Marzio of Sky Sports, Manchester United have “verbally increased” their bid to €45m, but it still doesn’t look to be enough.

“Discussions are still in progress between @ManUtd and @Inter for Andre Onana: MUFC have verbally increased their offer at €45m.”

Within his report, the Sky Sports Italy journalist said:

“Manchester United’s pursuit for Onana continues while Inter still want €60m for the goalkeeper.

“The Red Devils verbally brought an offer of €45 million for the former Ajax goalkeeper. Inter's demand, however, is higher, in order to let go of the Cameroon national.”

What has been said about Onana?

Inter Milan will feel under no pressure to sell, as Onana is still under contract until 2027. The 27-year-old appears to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as well, so Inter may be hoping for teams to get involved in a bidding war for their star ‘keeper.

Should Onana move to Old Trafford, though, you could say that Ten Hag would be getting an extremely high-level goalkeeper ahead of his second season in charge.

Ten Hag will know all about the player from his time at Ajax, and Mark Goldbridge is also a fan of Onana, recently saying he’d prefer him over Porto’s Diogo Costa as e is “box office” on the ball.

“I'd prefer Onana over Costa. Mainly because he's just box office to watch when he's got the ball under pressure.”

As per FBref, Onana likes to play out from the back and made fewer launches than both De Gea and Costa last season, showing how he could fit into Ten Hag’s style of building from the back. Pep Guardiola is also a fan of the shot-stopper’s ball-paying ability, hailing him following the Champions League final in Istanbul.

“Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet.

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

Therefore, a move could be a wise one for United and co, especially given their shortage of options at this moment in time, however, they may once again need to up their bid if they are to be successful.