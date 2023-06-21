Manchester United have approached Inter Milan over a move for left-back Federico Dimarco, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Dimarco?

The Red Devils previously made a midfielder and attacker their top transfer targets ahead of the summer, with Erik ten Hag looking to build on a positive first season at Old Trafford.

There has been no shortage of transfer rumours, either, with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount appearing to be a top target. Despite the ongoing takeover saga in Manchester, the Red Devils made a £40m offer for the England international and a new £50m bid, both of which have been turned down.

Another target in the middle of the pitch appears to be Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, with a phone call made from Old Trafford to the San Siro over a move for the Italy international.

However, Barella doesn’t appear to be the only Inter Milan star United are keen on, with an update emerging on Dimarco, dubbed as “the left-footed Italian Beckham” by reporter Carlo Garganese.

According to The Independent, Manchester United have been in contact with Inter Milan and expressed a concrete interest over a move for Dimarco.

Described as one of the Champions League's revelations during the 2022/23 season, Dimarco is also wanted by Real Madrid, but Erik ten Hag thinks he can use the player in a number of different positions.

Who is Federico Dimarco?

Dimarco is primarily a left-back but can also turn out as a left midfielder or centre-back if needed. The 25-year-old is a product of Inter’s youth system but has played for numerous Italian clubs.

Over the last two years, the versatile full-back has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €35m, and he has made 98 senior appearances for Inter Milan, 50 of which came during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Adidas-sponsored ace, called '"world-class" and a "goal threat"' by members of the Italian media, was Inter’s best-performing defender last season, as per WhoScored, averaging a better score than any Manchester United defender, including left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Therefore, even though United are well-stocked at left-back, Dimarco could prove to be a shrewd signing at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag having the option to use him in multiple areas, something that could be handy as United prepare for life back in the Champions League.