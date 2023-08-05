Manchester United have made an approach to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Football Insider.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils have been busy so far this summer, bringing in midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana last month. Rasmus Hojlund is set to become the club’s first signing in August, and it appears as if Erik ten Hag doesn’t want the Danish forward to be the third and final addition of the window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Reports have claimed that a new midfielder and possibly a defender could be areas of interest over the coming weeks, with Sofyan Amrabat seemingly a key target. The Fiorentina midfielder’s agents were thought to be in the UK earlier this week to discuss a deal, with the Serie A side wanting a fee in the region of £30m.

After a midfielder, attention could then turn to a new centre-back, with Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo an option and Branthwaite a surprise name on the Old Trafford radar. The Toffees man impressed scouts while on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season, and it looks as if the Red Devils have made their move.

Football Insider shared an update regarding Man United and a possible deal for Branthwaite on Friday morning. They claimed that those at Old Trafford have made an enquiry for the giant defender and have been told that they’d need to pay £25m to secure Branthwaite’s services, describing it as a shock twist as they valued him at £6m earlier this year.

The player wants to leave Goodison Park before the end of the window, with Everton keen on landing United defender Harry Maguire.

How good is Jarrad Branthwaite?

The 21-year-old has made 73 senior appearances during his career, 36 of which came last season out on loan with PSV Eindhoven.

Branthwaite has been hailed as a ‘terrific’ player who ‘has got everything’ by his former Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley, who believes he will go on to represent England.

“I told people he was a future England international. Not once from when I gave him his debut did I ever consider leaving him out again, because I felt his performances had been so strong.

“The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer.

“And If he continues to develop, then, without doubt, he can be an England player.”

As per FBref over the past 12 months, Branthwaite has ranked in the top 16% of centre-backs for goals per 90, while also ranking highly for ball recoveries. In possession, the Englishman ranks fairly highly for passes completed - short, medium and long - whereas the defender can also pick a pass into the final third.

Therefore, Ten Hag may see Branthwaite as a player for the future, and should someone like Maguire depart, he could be the player to arrive at Old Trafford in his place, providing an alternative option to first-choice pairing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.