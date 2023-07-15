Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Are Man United signing a new defender?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have been busy so far this summer, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea as their first high-profile signing of the window.

A move for a new goalkeeper is currently being worked on after David de Gea’s exit, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana expected to be the man to come in. Ten Hag also appears to be on the search for a new striker, with a proposal already made to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

At the back, the Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Kim Min-jae, however, he is set to complete a transfer to Bayern Munich. Speculation over a new defender is still circling, tough, with AS Monaco’s Axel Disasi another player of interest, and by the looks of things, Pavard is also on the Old Trafford radar.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg took to Twitter on Friday to share an update regarding Pavard’s future. He admitted that a move to Manchester City is an option, with Pep Guardiola a fan, however, he added that talks have taken place with Man United as well as Juventus.

“News Pavard: Yes, Man City is a serious option for him as Guardiola likes him and his versatility a lot!

“But: Pavard has more concrete options as he definitely wants to leave Bayern now. Man Utd - talks took place … and Juventus. FC Bayern bosses, expecting an offer soon.”

Who is Benjmain Pavard?

Pavard is a France international who was a part of the 2018 squad that won the World Cup in Russia.

The 27-year-old can play as a right-back or a centre-back and has made 162 appearances for Bayern in four years, contributing to 24 goals. Prior to his stay in Munich, Pavard has previously plied his trade with Lille and Stuttgart.

Pavard certainly doesn’t lack belief, either, personally claiming he is better and more complete at right-back than Liverpool’'s Trent Alexander Arnold and Paris Saint-Germain’s Archaf Hakimi.

“My position is a central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position.

“If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities. With Deschamps I have always been a holder. If he trusts me it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair. He is aware of my qualities. After that I have to improve in certain areas: I have to take more risks, more initiatives, I am aware of it and I work on that on a daily basis.

“A defender must first defend well. On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than Hakimi, Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

By the looks of things, a move to the Premier League for the full-back could be on the cards, and it’ll be interesting to see which side of Manchester he moves to, should a switch to England gather pace.