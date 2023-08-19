Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard has reportedly received a promise from Erik ten Hag, with the defender keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

Are Man United signing Benjamin Pavard?

The Red Devils have splashed the cash so far this summer on deals for midfielder Mason Mount, goalkeeper Andre Onana and forward Rasmus Hojlund from Chelsea, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively.

In total, those at Old Trafford have spent over £160m on the three players and have only brought in around £30m in sales. Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest brought in the biggest fee so far, and further exits may need to materialise in order for the club to make new signings.

In midfield, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford, and there have also been rumours of a defensive addition.

Pavard appears to be a player of interest in Manchester, with reports claiming that personal terms have already been agreed with Bayern Munich wanting around €50m (£42.9m) for the France international.

Man United have already had a bid rejected by Bayern, and a further update has now emerged. The Faithful MUFC relayed news from France regarding Pavard in the last 48 hours, claiming that the player wants to join Old Trafford.

It is believed that Ten Hag has promised Pavard he would be a regular starter with the Red Devils, and despite an offer made by Inter Milan, the defender wants to sign for Man United.

Is Harry Maguire leaving Man United?

If Pavard is to make the move to England, then United may have to move on a defender before the window closes. It looked as if they would do just that after an agreement was reached with West Ham for Harry Maguire, however, a transfer is now off.

Maguire seemingly wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer window, something which could impact the pursuit of Pavard.

However, should Pavard end up joining Man United, he would offer a more versatile option than Maguire. The player himself has said that he is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a right-back.

“My position is a central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position.

“If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities. With Deschamps I have always been a holder. If he trusts me it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair. He is aware of my qualities. After that I have to improve in certain areas: I have to take more risks, more initiatives, I am aware of it and I work on that on a daily basis.

“A defender must first defend well. On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than Hakimi, Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

A move could still be one to watch as we approach the end of the transfer window due to the player’s willingness to make the switch to England, however, financially, it may prove to be difficult, especially if Maguire stays.