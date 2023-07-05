Manchester United have reportedly made a bid to sign Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag appear to be on the hunt for more signings this summer after securing a move for Mason Mount.

The England international has become the first player through the door at Old Trafford ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, joining in a deal worth an initial £55m plus a further £5m in player performance add-ons.

With a new midfielder brought in, attentions now appear to be turning towards a new goalkeeper after David de Gea’s contract expire at the end of June.The Spaniard’s future remains up in the air, with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana appearing to be a key target to come in and take over as first choice.

Reports have suggested that personal terms have been agreed with the Cameroon international and a new verbal €45m offer has been made to the Serie A side, although Inter are thought to be holding out for €60m.

Should De Gea move on and Onana arrive, another goalkeeper could still be of interest to those at Old Trafford, especially with Dean Henderson wanted back at Nottingham Forest, this time on a permanent deal.

Therefore, Onana and Tom Heaton could eventually be the only senior options for Ten Hag, but another new target appears to be Bayindir.

The Daily Express relayed reports from Turkey over the past 48 hours regarding Man United and Bayindir. It is claimed that the Red Devils have launched a shock swoop to sign the Turkey international, with a €3m (£2.5m) bid submitted.

Bayindir is ‘widely recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the Super Lig and he could yet reach new heights if he was to seal a move to Old Trafford, although it's highly unlikely he would be coming in as the No.1’.

Who is Altay Bayindir?

Bayindir is 25 years of age and has been with Fenerbahce since 2019 after leaving Ankaragucu. Valued at €11m by Transfermarkt, Bayindir is under contract until 2027 and is named as Fenerbahce’s club captain. He has made 141 appearances for the club in all competitions, keeping 42 clean sheets and conceding 160 goals.

A five-cap Turkey international, Bayindir was once praised by former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil when the German was playing alongside the goalkeeper for Fenerbahce.

As per FBref, Bayindir has been compared to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, so he could be a smart signing in a relatively cheap transfer. He stops more crosses than De Gea and his average length of goal kicks is shorter than the Spaniard, so he could be viewed as a shrewd addition at Old Trafford, potentially playing second choice to someone like Onana.

There should be plenty of chances for Bayindir to feature in domestic cup competitions, though, with Man United in four competitions, including the Champions League, and it looks as if a deal is one to keep a close eye on following this update.