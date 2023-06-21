Manchester United have made contact with Inter Milan over a move to sign Nicolo Barella, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils appear to be preparing for a busy few months in the transfer market despite the ongoing takeover saga at Old Trafford. There could be plenty of additions to Erik ten Hag’s side all across the pitch, from a new goalkeeper to a marquee attacker.

However, midfield appears to be an area where Ten Hag and United want to strengthen, especially with Scott McTominay telling those at Old Trafford he wants to quit and Fred being linked with a move to Fulham.

One midfielder who Man United appear desperate to sign is Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Personal terms have already been agreed with the England international, however, striking a deal with their Premier League rivals has proven tricky so far.

The Red Devils had an opening £40m offer turned down by Chelsea, and an improved £50m bid also rejected. Meanwhile, West Ham's Declan Rice is another target, with Man United ready to rival Arsenal in the race for his services with a player-plus-cash offer.

Alongside Mount and Rice, a move for Barella appears as if it could be one to keep an eye on, with an update emerging over the last 48 hours.

Sport Witness relayed news from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport regarding Man United and Barella. They claimed that Old Trafford officials have made the first move by making ‘interested phone calls’ to Inter Milan.

A move to Manchester over Newcastle is seen as a ‘far more attractive’ destination, with Inter Milan wanting at least €80m ahead of a potential deal.

Who is Nicolo Barella?

Barella, once hailed "top-class" by Jurgen Klopp, is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in holding or attacking midfield roles if needed. The 26-year-old appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high €75m Transfermarkt valuation and currently earns £154,000-a-week.

The Italy international made a permanent move to Inter back in 2020 following a successful loan spell from Cagliari and has gone on to make 187 appearances for the Champions League finalists, scoring 20 goals and registering 44 assists.

Described as a "monster" in the media because of his energetic displays, United could see Barella as the perfect box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with the player ranking in the 92nd percentile for progressive passes and non-penalty goals and 89th percentile for carries into the final third, as per FBref, showing how he can create, score and dribble.