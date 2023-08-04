Manchester United are reportedly expected to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer in a deal worth €30m.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils have made two signings so far in Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan ahead of Erik ten Hag's second season in charge at Old Trafford.

A third player looks set to be confirmed shortly in forward Rasmus Hojlund. An agreement worth a total of £72m has been reached with Serie A side Atalanta, with the player now in the UK finalising a deal.

It is believed that a transfer for Hojlund could be confirmed around the pre-season friendly against Lens on Saturday at Old Trafford, and attention could soon be on more signings.

Fabrizio Romano recently said that United’s focus will be on another new midfielder after Hojlund, although he did claim that Todibo is still being monitored after club scouts watched the player back in April.

“I mentioned in April that Man United sent their scouts multiple times to follow both Todibo and Disasi – they’re very attentive to French market.

“Todibo is still being monitored, and we’ll have to wait and see how Man United will act. The priority will be a midfielder for now, so there’s nothing imminent on Todibo.”

It looks as if the club are expected to bring in the defender, though, going off fresh speculation in recent days.

TEAMtalk relayed an update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Man United and a move for Todibo. The report claims that the player has given the green light to an Old Trafford move, although Barcelona have been given the option to bring the player back to the Nou Camp.

However, it is the Red Devils who are expected to sign the defender in a deal worth €30m (£25.8m), with Todibo set to fill the void left by Harry Maguire, with an Old Trafford exit thought to be likely.

How good is Jean-Clair Todibo?

Todibo is 23 years of age and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m Transfermarkt valuation. The Frenchman made a permanent move to Nice back in 2021 from Barcelona following a loan spell and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the French side.

An out-and-out centre-back, Todibo has been hailed as “solid as a rock” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and has even been compared to United's Lisandro Martinez over the past 12 months, as per FBref.

He ranks in the top 3% for ball recoveries and top 5% for tackles won, showing his defensive qualities, and the player has even impressed in possession. Todibo also ranks in the top 5% of centre-backs for successful take-ons, top 4% for carries and top 5% for short passes completed.

Therefore, it looks as if he could be a shrewd addition to rival the likes of Martinez and Raphael Varane in the upcoming campaign and beyond, and should Maguire leave Old Trafford, with West Ham interested, we could see Todibo arrive as his replacement.