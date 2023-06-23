Manchester United have made an enquiry for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to reports.

What’s the latest Declan Rice transfer news?

Rice’s future has been a hot topic of conversation during the transfer window, with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal seemingly his preferred destination.

The 24-year-old, who former West Ham defender James Collins has hailed as "outstanding" and "incredible", allegedly agreed on personal terms over a move to the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of the month, however, shaking hands on a transfer fee has proven tricky.

The Gunners have had two offers for the West Ham star turned down already, the second of which was worth an initial £75m fee plus a further £15m in add-ons.

Premier League champions Manchester City also appear to be in the race for the central midfielder, and it looks as if those at Old Trafford have made their first move for Rice.

The Daily Mail’s Chief Football Reporter Sami Mokbel shared an update regarding Rice’s future on Thursday evening, where the Red Devils received a mention.

He claimed that Man United have made an enquiry for Rice in recent days and are considering offering a £40m fee plus defender Harry Maguire and winger Anthony Elanga. The reporter adds that United are outsiders in the race, with Arsenal in pole position for the England international’s services.

Are Mason Mount and Declan Rice best friends?

The Red Devils appear to be closing in on signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in a deal worth £60m after further talks between the two clubs.

The England international has agreed on a five-year deal in Manchester worth £200,000-a-week, and it looks as if United officials are now looking into bringing Mount’s best friend to Old Trafford.

Mount and Rice have been boyhood best friends since the age of 12 after coming through the academy at Chelsea but have only been able to play in the same side at senior level when representing England. Therefore, should United’s ambitious move for Rice come off, you’d expect the pair could feature heavily in midfield under Erik ten Hag on a weekly basis.

However, United still have a lot of work to do before that materialises with Rice and West Ham, and you’d expect that the Hammers may want more than £40m, even if a potential move included Maguire and Elanga after turning down a £90m offer from Arsenal, making this one to watch.