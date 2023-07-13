Manchester United are set to sign Jack and Tyler Fletcher, twin sons of former Red Devils midfielder Darren, from Manchester City, according to Samuel Luckhurst.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have already added to the squad this summer by securing a move for Mason Mount. The England international has arrived from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m, and the 24-year-old made his debut in the club’s first pre-season fixture against Leeds United on Wednesday.

Mount won’t be the only high-profile signing of the summer, should United bet their wish, with a new first choice goalkeeper required following David de Gea’s Old Trafford exit.

Inter Milan’s Andre Onana appears to be the top target, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a transfer could be finalised soon, with personal terms already agreed.

After Onana, a new forward could be the next position the club want to strengthen, with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund heavily linked with a move to the club he supports.

Again, personal terms have already reportedly been agreed between Man United and Hojlund, with the forward making it clear he would be keen on moving to the Premier League this summer.

However, despite being busy looking to bolster Ten Hag’s senior squad, adding to the club’s academy ranks at Carrington also appears to be of interest this summer, with the Fletcher twins emerging as targets last month.

Reliable reporter David Ornstein of The Athletic stated that United had launched a bid to sign the 16-year-old midfielders after impressing in City’s academy, claiming that a transfer was expected to be completed for a substantial fee.

“Man Utd launch bid to sign 16yo midfielders Jack + Tyler Fletcher from Man City. Twin sons of MUFC technical director Darren Fletcher have come through MCFC academy & shone but are now set to cross the divide for a substantial fee.”

Taking to Twitter in the last 48 hours, Luckhurst, chief Man United writer for The Manchester Evening News, said a deal is now close to completion, although the Red Devils are set to lose centre-back Harrison Parker to their closest rivals.

“#mufc are closing in on a deal to sign Darren Fletcher's twins, Jack and Tyler, from City and feel Harrison Parker's expected switch to #mcfc is a 'revenge move'.”

Who are Jack and Tyler Fletcher?

As mentioned, Jack and Tyler Fletcher are the twin sons of Darren and are regarded among the most promising Under-16 talents in the UK. Should a move to Carrington materialise as expected, the pair may need to remain on schoolboy registrations but will be eligible to agree professional deals upon turning 17 in March 2024.

At international level, Jack has turned out for England's U16 side whereas Tyler has represented Scotland, and it looks as if they are on course to join their father, who is the technical director at Man United.

They could well be ones to watch over the coming years, and who knows, the pair may follow in the footsteps of their father and Gary and Phil Neville of being brothers making it from the academy into the first team.