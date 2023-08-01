Manchester United won’t be signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, Football Insider report.

Are Man United signing Harry Kane?

Kane’s future has been a hot topic of conversation once again in the transfer market, with a move to Old Trafford being heavily linked in the media.

Spurs appear to be willing to sell the England captain who is into the final 12 months of his north London deal, and recent reports suggested that had brought Man United back into the race.

However, Kane has also attracted interest from German giants Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions’ chief executive and technical director flying to London to meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy about a possible transfer.

A new centre-forward is still on the agenda at Old Trafford, though, and it looks as if Erik ten Hag will get his wish with a move for Rasmus Hojlund. Man United and Atalanta have reached an agreement that will see the Denmark international move to the Premier League in a deal worth around €70m, and there has been a further update on Kane.

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey in the last 48 hours, Man United have pulled the plug on moving for Kane after the development with Hojlund.

The reporter adds that Kane has been a top target for Man United all summer but they didn’t want to get drawn into a stand off with Levy and have since moved for Hojllund, who was scheduled to travel to undergo a medical today.

Ten Hag has been a big fan of Kane, saying earlier this year that he was a “great player”, however, a move to Manchester appears to be off the table.

“It's quite clear, he can have a big impact on the game. We have a plan for that. In the home game we did very well, so for tomorrow we need a very good plan as well.

“You have to defend as a team. He's a clever player. First of all, the number of goals and also his key actions that come to a goal. Final passes as well. He is just a great player, and a great personality as well.”

Who else could Man United sign?

Alongside Hojlund, Man United have already completed transfers for midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana. More could still be yet to come, though, with reports claiming a £26m move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is close.

The Morocco international could be the fourth player through the door with the new season just around the corner, and attention could then turn to a new defender.

Reports have suggested that Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are players of interest to the Red Devils, and one of the two could be viewed as a replacement for Harry Maguire, with West Ham making an opening offer for the centre-back last week which was rejected.

Therefore, it could be a busy month for Man United both on and off the pitch, but it looks as if barring a miracle, one player who won’t be turning out for the club in te 2023/24 season is Kane.