Manchester United look set to make an improved £50m transfer offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this week, according to reports.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Mount?

It looks set to be a busy summer off the pitch at Old Trafford, with the Glazers still in charge despite an ongoing takeover saga.

The Red Devils have seemingly made Mount one of their top transfer targets this summer and have already agreed on personal terms with the England international.

Mount is entering the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge contract, however, a fee between the two clubs appears to be proving tricky. Man United had an initial £40m bid turned down by their Premier League rivals recently, but it looks as if they are set to return quickly with an improved offer for the player who Chelsea value at £70m.

According to The Daily Mail in the last 48 hours, Man United are expected to make a £50m offer for Mount this week.

Those at Old Trafford are determined to sign the midfielder for Erik ten Hag and are the front runners, should they reach an agreement with the Blues.

How much money does Mason Mount earn at Chelsea?

Mount, hailed as "unbelievable" by Joe Cole, has progressed through the academy at Stamford Bridge, and as a result, his salary has increased over time. The 24-year-old was on £100-a-week back in 2015 and has been on £76,000-a-week since 2019 after breaking through into the first team.

It looks as if United are desperate to sign Mount, and if they succeed, he would offer a versatile option to Ten Hag’s side. He is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or out on the left, with the majority of his appearances turning out in an advanced role.

He has contributed to 70 goals in 195 games for Chelsea and has 36 senior caps for England, so could come in and potentially play alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in a three-man midfield, possibly even replacing the former in an attacking role, should the Portugal international be rested at points throughout the campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see if United get their man, and by the looks of it, there will be further developments over the coming days.