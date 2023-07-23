Manchester United reportedly want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich ahead of the new season and are expected to make an offer in the coming days.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils and Erik ten Hag have managed to bolster the first-team squad this summer despite the ongoing takeover saga at Old Trafford.

Midfielder Mason Mount was the first to arrive from Chelsea in a deal worth £60m, and the England international has been joined by Andre Onana, who has arrived from Inter Milan at a cost of £47m.

More could still be yet to come, though, with a new striker on United’s radar, specifically Rasmus Hojlund. Alongside a forward, another midfielder appears to be of interest to the Red Devils, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat heavily linked with a move to Manchester.

However, it looks as if the club are also keen on Kimmich, with an update emerging. The Faithful MUFC relayed news from Spain regarding Kimmich in the last 48 hours.

It is believed that the £300,000-a-week player is willing to leave the German giants this summer, with Man United, Liverpool and Manchester City all expected to make offers in the coming days.

The report states that United want to reinforce its midfield with a defensive player, and Kimmich fits perfectly into the profile they want due to his ability to recover balls, his game vision and his ability to initiate plays from the back.

Who is Joshua Kimmich?

Kimmich joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart back in 2015 and has gone on to become a club icon, making 347 senior appearances for the club, scoring 40 times and providing 94 assists.

The 28-year-old has won 20 honours with Munich, including the Champions League back in 2020 and has played in a number of different positions throughout his career, which was picked up by former United manager Jose Mourinho, who previously hailed the German for his versatility.

"I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10... he has the qualities to be anything!

"I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there.

"I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player."

Meanwhile, pundit Alan Hutton described Kimmich as an “outstanding football player”, and should he head to Old Trafford, Ten Hag would be getting an option at right-back, defensive midfield and central midfield.

He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and as per FBref, Kimmich has impressed over the last 12 months. He ranks in the top 1% of midfielders for passes attempted, progressive passes and key passes, showing how he could bring control in midfield alongside the likes of Mount, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

It could well be one to keep an eye on over the coming days, but by the looks of things, United may need to pip two of their fiercest rivals to a deal for Kimmich.