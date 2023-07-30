Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

Erik ten Hag has already added to his squad this summer ahead of his second season in charge at Old Trafford. Mason Mount was the first through the door from Chelsea, and the midfielder has been joined by Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Deals for the two have cost Old Trafford officials in the region of £100m, but it looks as if the club will continue to splash the cash.

A move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund is now advancing, with Fabrizio Romano saying on Saturday that an agreement worth €70m had been reached.

“Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta.

“Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours. Hojlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United.”

However, alongside Hojlund, a move for Gvardiol could also be on the cards, despite previous speculation that he was extremely close to signing for neighbours Manchester City.

According to one Spanish report in the last 48 hours, relayed by Paisley Gates, three more Premier League clubs are interested in signing Gvardiol alongside Man City.

It is believed that Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all submitted offers for the defender, who they see as a valuable asset. RB Leipzig want €100m (£86m) for Gvardiol, but it is claimed that City are still the favourites to sign the centre-back.

How good is Josko Gvardiol?

Gvardiol has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two years, with his Transfermarkt valuation rocketing from €16m to a career-high €75m.

Still only 21 years of age, there appears to be room to improve even further, and pundit Owen Hargreaves believes that Gvardiol will be "the best centre-back in the world one day” following a performance against Man City last season.

"He [Gvardiol], I think, is an absolute top one. I think he’ll be the best centre-back in the world one day. He’s learned a lot today, and probably wouldn’t mind playing in a team like this rather than against them."

Hailed as a “gladiator” by journalist Ryan Taylor during the World Cup in Qatar, Gvardiol has made 87 appearances for Leipzig after leaving Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a left-back, showing he would even offer versatility to Ten Hag’s backline.

You can see why United may well be in the market for a new defender as well, with speculation emerging over Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have already turned down an offer from West Ham for the centre-back, but if he does eventually move on, a replacement to rival the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane could be needed, especially with Champions League football back at Old Trafford.

Gvardiol would do just that, however, with three Premier League rivals to beat in the race for the defender, a transfer could prove tricky to complete.